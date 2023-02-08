The Southwestern Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging’s domiciliary care program is seeking individuals to open their homes to become providers in Fayette, Greene and Washington counties. This is a unique program through the Area Agency on Aging that may offer job seekers a full-time, work-from-home position with monthly compensation.
The 2023 monthly stipend rate for a dom care provider is $1,270.96 per individual. Providers may become certified through the Area Agency on Aging to house up to three individuals. Dom care is a community living, family-style housing program. Dom care providers open their homes to people aged 18 and older who cannot live independently due to physical, mental, or age-related impairments.
