NORTH FRANKLIN TWP MUNICIPAL BLDG

Observer-Reporter

North Franklin Township municipal building

Dollar General will be opening a location in North Franklin, according to a press release from the township.

The board of supervisors announced at its meeting Tuesday that the store would be moving into the former home of USA Steak Buffet at 1890 W. Chestnut St.

