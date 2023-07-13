Dollar General will be opening a location in North Franklin, according to a press release from the township.
The board of supervisors announced at its meeting Tuesday that the store would be moving into the former home of USA Steak Buffet at 1890 W. Chestnut St.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also plans to open a new store at Washington Crown Center, according to the release. The discount retailer sells closeout and excess merchandise and has stores throughout the region, including Pittsburgh, Uniontown and Greensburg.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, state police presented a report detailing crime rates in North Franklin.
According to the release, there was no indication of increasing crime within the township and the rate of crime has been stable since 2021.
“The board was very pleased, and I think the residents can feel good about the community we live in,” said Bob Sabot, chairman of the board of supervisors. “We live in a community where crime remains low in all areas. The report speaks for itself.”
