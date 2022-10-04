Help is available for those who are having trouble keeping up with their utility bills.
The Dollar Energy Fund is now accepting applications for its hardship program, which provides grants to households facing immediate crisis and need assistance on their gas, water, electric or sewage bills.
This program is open to customers of Duquesne Light, Pennsylvania American Water, Peoples Gas, Columbia Gas, Citizens Electric, Wellsboro Electric, Valley Energy and Lehigh County Authority. Applicants must also be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level to be eligible.
“We know that many individuals, families and senior citizens across Pennsylvania are having difficulty paying their monthly utility bills,” said Chad Quinn, Dollar Energy Fund’s CEO, in a press release. “Our hope is that all limited-income households in the state are able to maintain safe utility service, especially during the coldest months. If you are facing a utility crisis, we encourage you to explore our program’s eligibility guidelines to see if you qualify for an assistance grant.”
Along with income guidelines, the program also requires that applicants need to have made a “sincere effort” of payment on their utility bill in the past three months, according to the release.
Applicants are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until Sept. 30, 2023, or until the fund is depleted.
