Each month, volunteers bring their certified therapy dogs to Peters Township Public Library for the PAWS for Reading program, and children read to them. Shannon Pauley, head of youth services at the library, said the program has been going for more than a decade. PAWS for Reading helps reluctant readers who may find reading to a dog easier than their classmates, but even voracious young readers may find it useful. “Maybe they’re good readers, but afraid of dogs,” Pauley said. “This shows them that dogs aren’t scary, and helps them to overcome that fear.” The next PAWS for Reading event will take place at 10 a.m. Feb. 11. Those interested in registering can do so at ptlibrary.org.
Doggone good reads
Tags
Jon Andreassi
Staff writer
