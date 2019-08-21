The State Department of Corrections reported that a 51-year-old man died at SCI-Greene over the weekend.
DOC officials said on Tuesday that Jake Wesley was found unresponsive in his cell about 11:30 p.m. Sunday. County Coroner Gene Rush said Wesley was pronounced dead at 2 a.m.
Rush said an autopsy was performed Monday, and Wesley’s death didn’t seem suspicious. He declined to name the cause of death, saying Wesley’s next of kin hadn’t been notified yet.
“We’ll withhold that until everybody’s contacted,” Rush said.
Welsey had been incarcerated in the prison near Waynesburg since he was given a life sentence in 1996. He was convicted in the first-degree murder of 35-year-old Susan Jill Creighton, his upstairs neighbor in the Carnegie apartment building where he was living, two years earlier.