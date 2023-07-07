The State Department of Corrections is hosting a job fair at SCI-Greene to fill corrections officer trainee vacancies on Wednesday, July 12 from 3 to 7 p.m.
No appointment or registration is required to attend the job fair. Attendees may have to pass through a security screening to enter the facility, and no drugs or weapons are allowed on the property. All attendees are encouraged to apply to positions online prior to arrival to the event at cor.pa.gov/careers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.