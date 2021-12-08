Diversified Energy donates coats to youth

Diversified Energy, a national natural gas production company with local operations, provided new winter coats to 200 youth in the Washington County area over the weekend in partnership with Food Helpers, a division of the Greater Washington County Food Bank. The company also made a $5,000 donation in support of the food bank that serves the greater Washington County area. “Every child in Washington County should have a warm coat this winter and Diversified is excited to be a part of making sure they do,” said Jason Mounts, Director of Operations for Diversified Energy. “The Food Helpers and Country Thrift Market do so much good for this community. This is just the beginning of what we hope to be a long-term partnership.” Local Diversified employees partnered with volunteers on Saturday to distribute the coats to families, who also received a $10 voucher for the Country Thrift Market. The donation event included balloon art, free food, and a visit from Santa Claus.
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 10
-
Dec 11
-
Jan 8
-
Jan 15
-
Jan 22
-
Jan 29