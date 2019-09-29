Those arriving Friday morning at the offices and courtroom of District Judge Robert Redlinger discovered water pouring from ceiling tiles and a soaked floor.
According to the Washington County court administrator’s office, a water line on the fifth floor of 90 W. Chestnut St., formerly known as Millcraft Center, had broken. Water damage was described as “extensive.”
The magisterial office has been temporarily relocated to the jury lounge in the basement of the Washington County Courthouse, where hearings are expected to take place until further notice.
Affected municipalities are the City of Washington and North Franklin Township.
Operating hours for Redlinger’s office will be the same, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch.
Security guards at 90 W. Chestnut on Friday directed those arriving for DUI proceedings to an available courtroom in the courthouse.
Signs are to be posted at 90 W. Chestnut sending those with business before Redlinger to the jury lounge.
In addition to the regular phone number, 724-228-8836, lines added will be 724-250-4074 and 724-250-4075. They are to convey the message about the temporary change in location.
A notice has also been placed on the 27th Judicial District website for district court 27-1-01.