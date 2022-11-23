Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty visited Washington School District’s Washington Park Elementary School on Tuesday to serve lunch to elementary school students and to encourage Pennsylvanians “to do something kind for their neighbors and communities” as Thanksgiving and Christmas approach.
Donning an apron and a chef’s hat, Hagarty worked alongside school food service staff during two lunch periods.
The visit also included a campus tour and discussions with Washington School District Superintendent George Lammay and WPES administrators.
“Today, we had an opportunity to serve lunches to students and to meet with school leadership to talk about ways we can help support them to continue their great work,” said Hagarty. “And we want to remind folks as we approach the Thanksgiving holiday to be mindful of those in need and to consider contributing to or volunteering at a food bank during the holiday season.”
Hagarty said the Wolf administration has long been committed to ensuring that students have access to healthy, nutritious meals both in and out of school.
In September, Gov. Tom Wolf announced a $21.5 million plan to provide universal free school breakfast for 1.7 million students across the commonwealth that began in October and runs through the school year.
All students in public schools are eligible, along with students at charter schools, intermediate units, career and technology schools, and child-care institutions that participate in the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.
Students automatically qualify for free breakfast regardless of family income.
About 97% of eligible schools are participating in the program, which is funded with prior year funding from the School Food Services General Fund appropriation.
“It’s clear that food insecurity is a major challenge across Pennsylvania, and research studies show that it’s really hard to do well in school when you’re hungry. It’s like the Snickers commercial: you’re not yourself when you’re hangry,” said Hagarty. “Schools are such an important place for children to get nutrition.”
About 75% of students in Washington School District live under the poverty line; all students in the school district receive a free breakfast and lunch under the Community Eligibility Provision.
Lammay said the district places an emphasis on meeting all of the needs of children to ensure academic success, noting nutritional support plays a large part in that effort.
“There’s little question that children who are hungry are not going to learn as well,” said Lammay. “Not only is it an academic focus for us, it’s more than that we view our kids in a holistic way. Yes, we want our kids to score well on tests, but we take care of our kids in Washington. Our teachers and staff members are observant of our kids and do their best to see if there’s a student with needs, we find ways to meet their needs. Secretary Hagarty was very much on board with that.”
Hagarty said the DOE also has taken steps to address food insecurity at Pennsylvania colleges and universities by launching the Hunger Free Campus initiative that aims to build a coalition of colleges and universities focused on addressing hunger and other basic needs for their students.
PennWest University’s pantry program has been designated among the Pennsylvania Hunger-Free Campuses. The PennWest Pantry, with locations at all three campuses – California, Clarion and Edinboro – supports students who may be experiencing hunger or hardship.
“It’s not just the K-12 system. We find college students show up to class not in the best state to learn. For young brains to do well, they have to be nutritiously fed,” said Hagarty.
He and I spent some time discussing some concerns I have as super, he listened, his team was great, Dr. Fuller, person with major responsibilities, helpful with certification. They were so good with our kids and our staff, He served lunches, he wiped tables, it was a really neat day.
