Business leaders and owners expressed disappointment Friday that Washington County and the communities around it were not among the 24 counties that will be allowed to lift some of the restrictions that have been put in place to combat the coronavirus.
The counties that were moved into the “yellow” phase of reopening are located in the sparsely populated northern tier of the commonwealth. It had been widely anticipated that Washington, Greene and Fayette counties would be on the list, but Rachel Levine, the state’s health secretary, said officials still had concerns about lifting the monthlong stay-at-home order in this region because of the densely packed population around Pittsburgh.
“We are extremely disappointed that (Gov. Tom Wolf) did not designate Washington County or any county in our region as a ‘yellow’ area, as our citizens and businesses have been diligent in following the guidelines set forth by the Pennsylvania Department of Health,” said Jeff Kotula, president of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce. “And while we certainly understand that the governor is hopeful that we will be able to open soon, we also understand that hope is not a strategy. If we are not meeting the health department’s current guidelines for reopening, then we need additional communication and feedback from the department to assess our current situation in the county, what we need to do to improve our ability to reopen safely and then implement those actions – both locally and regionally.”
“We feel like we’re handcuffed,” said Gary Flannery, executive manager of the Washington Auto Mall. “We were very much hoping we would be included.”
He explained that some customers have been able to shop online, but many still want to be able to come to a dealership and get behind the wheel of a vehicle before they sign on the dotted line.
“There’s pent-up demand in the market,” Flannery said, adding, “You have to hand it to the residents of Washington County. They’ve done a good job of stopping the spread of this.”
Scott Cavinee, the broker of record for SWC Realty, which has an office in Washington, said “the whole thing is frustrating.”
“Why can’t I go into a vacant home and do a virtual tour?” he asked. “I have people who need to get their homes sold. It’s disheartening to be grouped with Allegheny, Beaver and Butler counties.”
Some businesses are life-sustaining for the people who own them, according to Rhonda Jaquay, the co-owner of Tim’s Secret Treasures, an antique store in Charleroi.
“We’re not happy, to say the least,” she said. “I’m very sad for all the businesses that will be closed permanently.”
In the “yellow” phase of reopening Pennsylvania, prohibitions on large gatherings and the closure of gyms and other recreational facilities stay in place, but in-person retail establishments are allowed to operate, though curbside and delivery services are preferred.
Before the governor and Levine announced what counties would be shifted into yellow, Gordon Denlinger, state director of the National Association of Independent Businesses in Pennsylvania, released a statement saying many owners of small businesses are cash-strapped and worried they won’t be able to keep their businesses afloat.
“Small business owners say they want their customers and employees to be safe and will do what it takes,” Denlinger said. “We hope their communities come out and support them.”