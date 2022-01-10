The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announced Friday all priests and deacons must wear masks at all times during Mass because of the surge in COVID-19 cases, including when they are the altar or preaching.
The directive to wear masks also encompasses other individuals participating in services, including cantors, ushers, lectors and members of the choir. Also, catechists, faith formation leaders and those who visit the sick and homebound must be masked.
Those attending Mass are not required to wear masks, but are “urgently encouraged” to do so, regardless of vaccination status. The diocese is also recommending that parish events outside Mass be canceled, rescheduled or held virtually. Livestream Mass options are to continue.
The new protocols will be in effect until further notice.
“As Christians and community members, we have a responsibility to protect ourselves, each other and our neighbors,” Bishop David Zubik said. “When we all follow these steps, it will slow the virus, help keep our churches open and move us toward the day when we can once again associate with others more freely.”