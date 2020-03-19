The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh has announced all parish activities, including fish fries and the Stations of the Cross, are canceled.
“My main priority and consideration with these decisions is for the safety and well-being of our priests, deacons, parishioners and, indeed, the whole community,” Bishop David Zubik said in a statement,
While churches will remain open for private prayer, there will be no scheduled “services.” Social distancing must be maintained if people attend church for private prayer.
The diocese had already announced it is suspending public Masses until further notice. The diocese has also established the guidelines for sacraments and other activities:
Baptism: Only a small, private baptism should be held. Multiple baptisms will not be permitted.
Funerals and weddings: Weddings and funerals can proceed, but attendance should be limited to immediate family.
Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults: RCIA instructors will communicate with those preparing to be received in the church with further details.
Sacraments of First Reconciliation and First Communion: All First Reconciliations and First Communions for March are being postponed. Dates for First Reconciliation and First Communion after April 1 will be determined.
Sacrament of Confirmation: All scheduled confirmations for March are postponed and will be rescheduled. Confirmation dates after April 1 will be determined.
Sacrament of Reconciliation: The “Light is On For You” scheduled for April 1 has been canceled. Parishes will be offering regularly scheduled times for the Sacrament of Reconciliation. Health guidelines regarding social distancing will be followed.
Sacrament of Anointing the Sick: Communal celebration of the sacrament of anointing the sick has been suspended. Priests will offer anointing of the sick on an individual basis.
