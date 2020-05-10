Following the Friday announcement that most of the Pittsburgh region is moving into the yellow phase of reopening, the Diocese of Pittsburgh revealed plans for the gradual reopening of churches.
Churches will be allowed to reopen for private prayer and the Sacrament of Reconciliation.
“The decision to suspend public Masses and close church buildings was truly heartbreaking, but it was made with the health and well-being of the community in mind,” Zubik said. “We have, and will continue to be vigilant in doing our part to help ‘flatten the curve’ of the spread of COVID-19.”
The changes will take effect Friday, when four more counties in the diocese – Allegheny, Butler, Greene, and Washington – will move to the state’s yellow level of reopening. Lawrence County moved to yellow on Friday. Beaver County remains in the red phase, with the strictest stay-at-home orders still in place.
The first phase will allow limited funeral Masses and weddings, with cleaning guidelines in place, expanding to groups of no more than 25 people. Also, churches will be permitted to open for private prayer with safety guidelines in place, including seating in designated areas only, the use of masks, hand sanitizers, and social distancing; churches will be open for confessions, and confessions will be heard at posted times. Penitents must practice social distancing and all other safety guidelines.
Masses and prayer services will continue to be livestreamed.
“Although we are all so eager to get back to some sense of normal, we recognize that these sacrifices have been essential to keeping each other safe during this deadly pandemic,” Zubik said. “I am greatly appreciative of all in our faith community who have shown a great amount of patience during this unprecedented time.”