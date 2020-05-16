The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh transitioned from the red to yellow phase Friday, a partial reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With it comes guidelines for the first phase of the diocese’s plan to reopen.
“We are eager to return to the comfort of our churches and join together in prayer as a source of spiritual strength,” Bishop David Zubik said in a conference call with priests and deacons Thursday afternoon. “We are working with health agencies and ... other religious leaders to proceed in a way that tends to spiritual health, while protecting physical health.”
Pittsburgh’s Diocese serves six counties: Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Greene, Lawrence and Washington. Zubik’s reopening plans applied to five of the six on Friday. Beaver was red and under stay-at-home orders until Friday, when it got clearance to move to yellow May 22.
The bishop more than a week ago unveiled several measures for reopening. He provided more details Thursday, including plans to resume daily Masses on June 1 and weekend Masses June 6 and 7. Zubik locked down churches across the diocese March 28.
Also on Friday, a diocesan COVID-19 Task Force team released a reference guide – “Moving Forward Together” – that features health and safety guidelines for when in-person liturgical services begin.
Limited funeral Masses and weddings will continue during the switch to yellow, with cleaning/sanitizing guidelines in place for groups limited to 25.
Measures taking effect Friday were:
- Churches are open for private prayer, with seating in designated areas only and the use of masks, hand sanitizers and social distancing;
- Confessions are permitted, but not in confessionals, and will be heard at posted times and in a manner preserving sanctity of the Sacrament. Safety guidelines must be followed;
- Baptisms can be scheduled, with one family baptism per ceremony and no more than 25 people present. Social distancing, masks and sanitization precautions must be observed;
- Livestream Masses and prayer services will continue.
“It fills my heart with so much joy to think of the doors of our churches opening once again,” Zubik said in a statement. “I’ve heard from so many who have missed praying in their parishes. I’ve missed it, too.”