When Holy Week arrived last year, the coronavirus had upended American life about three weeks before and led most churches to call off Holy Week services or move them online.
This year, many churches have cautiously reopened. Churches within the Diocese of Pittsburgh will be open during the upcoming Holy Week, and starting on Sunday, which is Palm Sunday, churches will be allowed to accommodate up to 75% of capacity, as long as parishioners are kept at least 6 feet apart and everyone is masked.
This weekend, clergy, cantors and liturgical ministers who can maintain adequate distance will also be allowed to remove their masks when singing or speaking, but should put their masks back on when they are done.
Nearly all parishes within the diocese are continuing to offer livestreaming of services, with links available on the websites of the parishes. Bishop David Zubik will be leading services through Holy Week at St. Paul Cathedral in Pittsburgh. They can be viewed at diopitt.org/holy-week-2021, the Cathedral parish Facebook pages or website, and at www.ChristianAssociatesTV.org.
There will, however, be no Easter blessing of families this year.
“We are beginning to reclaim our community celebrations,” Zubik said. “The pandemic has led us to new ways of connecting with God and each other.”