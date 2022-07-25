A 29-year-old Dillsburg man drowned in the Youghiogheny River east of the Fayette County community of Layton Saturday afternoon.
The man was identified as David Koker. He was swimming in the area with his family, according to a news release from the Belle Vernon barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police.
A call came to Fayette County 911 about a possible drowning at 5 p.m. Crews from Fayette County EMS and the Perry Township, Dawson, Smithton and Jefferson volunteer fire departments responded but were unable to locate Koker. A Murrysville Medic One dive team recovered Koker’s body at about 8:19 p.m.
The Fayette County coroner’s office is investigating the cause of Koker’s death.
