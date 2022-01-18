Cindy Yorio had a goal to open a franchise.
It appears that goal is coming to fruition for the Mt. Morris resident. She and her husband, Joe, are the owners of the new Dickey's Barbecue Pit coming soon to Greene Plaza in Waynesburg.
"We had a little bit of time to do some work and some research," Yorio said, "and one thing led to another."
Yorio said construction is expected to begin within the next couple weeks with the hope of opening the restaurant right before Easter.
"It's very exciting," Yorio said. "We've been working on this for a couple of years now and I think it's starting to get ready to move forward."
This is not a new venture for Yorio. She and her husband owned O'Reilly's Pub in Mt. Morris for 28 years before closing about eight months ago, she said, "with all of the COVID stuff."
Dickey's Barbecue Pit will be occupying 4,000 square feet of space in Greene Plaza and will be located next to Golden Wok Chinese.
The franchise started as a small family-owned business in Dallas, Texas, in 1941. It has grown to become the largest barbecue franchise in the United States, with more than 500 locations in 44 states.
It's first venture in Southwestern Pennsylvania came when Dickey's Barbecue Pit opened at Trinity Point Shopping Center in South Strabane Township June 1, 2016. It was the second to open in Western Pennsylvania after a location in Erie. There are several locations in eastern and central Pennsylvania.
Yorio said she has been in contact with Lynda Tran, owner/operator of the Dickey's Barbecue Pit at Trinity Point, as preparations were being made for her restaurant.
"She had a lot of good things to say," Yorio said.
Yorio said she has some plans in place once the Waynesburg restaurant opens.
"We plan to focus on catering a lot," she said. "We also have 4,000 square feet, so we'll have lots of room for inside dining. We're hoping to open up a nice new sit-down restaurant in Waynesburg."
According to its website, dickeys.com, the fast-casual chain serves “mouth-watering, slow-smoked, Texas-style BBQ.”
"Dickey's has a little bit of a different concept," Yorio said. "You will be able to be seated at a table by a hostess. However, we do have a counter where you can just walk up, and order and they'll cut and prepare your meat right there in front of you."
Greene Plaza consists of 122,000 square feet of retail space that boasts national retailers, such as Aldi, Big Lots, Dunkin, Rent-A-Center, and Wendy’s.
This Plaza also contains local favorites, such as Casa Capri Pizza, Golden Wok Chinese and Hidden Treasures Thrift Store.
Pennmark Management Company, Inc., owner/operator of Greene Plaza, signed and secured the long-term deal for the restaurant.
“My commitment to Waynesburg, and the Franklin Township area, has always been the community as a priority," said Pennmark’s CEO Don Cafiero. "The ever-evolving Greene Plaza is proof that Pennmark is adding new life to our properties for the community.”
The company is excited about a national chain with the reputation of Dickey's coming to Greene Plaza.
"It's a great opportunity not only for us, but for her," said Justin Bartholomew, Pennmark's director of leasing. "There's nothing like it in the area that I'm aware of. It's going to be a great addition that fits in nicely with the tenant mix and I think she'll do well."