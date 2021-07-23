With the start of the 2021-22 school year just weeks away, state officials this week offered guidance on how to keep children and their families safe when those under 12 are still ineligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
During a visit to Whitaker Center in Harrisburg on Wednesday, Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead urged everyone to get vaccinated to protect those who aren’t yet eligible for the vaccine, and to follow Centers for Disease Control guidance.
Those CDC recommendations include wearing face coverings in public if a child is over 2 years old.
The CDC strongly encourages children between the ages of 2 and 12, and older children who are not yet vaccinated, to continue wearing face coverings in public settings, at events and gatherings, and anywhere indoors when they will be around other people outside of their household.
“We must remain vigilant and continue working together to prevent further spread of COVID-19 between children and families,” said Snead.
Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson, who attended Wednesday’s press conference, emphasized the importance of everyone over the age of 12 getting vaccinated.
“COVID-19 vaccines are the best tools we have to protect against COVID-19 and any variants of the virus. Vaccines are also a way to protect those who cannot get the vaccine yet, such as children under the age of 12. We’re encouraging everyone, especially parents of young children, to consider getting vaccinated. We have the power to stop the spread of this virus and keep ourselves, our children, friends and family safe by getting vaccinated.”
Almost all new coronavirus cases are among those who are unvaccinated.
The CDC also recommends holding gatherings outside, saying it’s the safest way to prevent spread from unvaccinated children. Children with underlying medical conditions are especially at risk for severe illness, so the CDC says it’s best for them to continue wearing masks.
According to Johnson, it’s important to get children back into the classroom for the upcoming school year.
“They have missed all of that socialization as well as education,” said Johnson. “To get kids back to school safely, we’ve had lots of experience that has shown that if we’re taking the precautions, meaning the hand washing that Secretary Snead talked about, masking is part of it as well, then we could decrease transmission in schools and have kids there safely,” said Johnson.
The CDC’s recommendations are less strict than guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics, which earlier this week released its recommendation for all students and school staff to wear masks when they return to in-person learning in the fall, regardless of vaccination status.
AAP recommends universal masking because a large number of students are not yet eligible for vaccines, and masking is proven to reduce transmission of the virus and to protect those who are not vaccinated.
“We need to prioritize getting children back into schools alongside their friends and their teachers, and we all play a role in making sure it happens safely,” said Dr. Sonja O’Leary, chair of the AAP Council on School Health. “The pandemic has taken a heartbreaking toll on children, and it’s not just their education that has suffered but their mental, emotional and physical health. Combining layers of protection that include vaccinations, masking and clean- hands hygiene will make in-person learning safe and possible for everyone.”
School districts in Pennsylvania have until July 30 to submit a health and safety plan to the state Department of Education on how they intend to safely bring teachers and students back into the classroom.
While the health and safety plans vary, most area schools are planning to make mask-wearing optional.
Snead said it’s not yet known when the vaccine will be available to younger kids; last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it expects vaccines for children under the age of 12 to be available early to mid-winter.