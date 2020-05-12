Bill DeWeese, a former powerful state representative from Greene County, could have to pay restitution on top of the prison time he served for his 2012 conviction on corruption charges.
Two judges on a three-member panel of the Superior Court ruled on April 28 that DeWeese – a Democrat who once held the position of Speaker in the Pennsylvania House – should have to pay back the state for money he cost it.
The ruling sends the matter back to the Dauphin County Court of Common Pleas. A judge in that county previously removed restitution from DeWeese's sentence following a decision by another trio of Superior Court judges, who found in 2017 that the state of Pennsylvania can't be a crime victim for the purposes of imposing restitution.
DeWeese, 70, who spent nearly three decades in the state House, was initially sentenced to repay more than $116,000 he stole from the state by having his staff campaign for him during their working hours. He served almost two years in prison following his conviction.
DeWeese is now a registered lobbyist. He lost more than $3 million by forfeiting his pension under his conviction, court papers say.
Dauphin County prosecutors appealed the judge's decision against restitution under a new argument, arguing that restitution was required under the same law that dictates the forfeiture of pensions by public employees who are convicted of committing crimes related to their jobs. In an opinion authored by Judge Alice Dubow, the Superior Court ruled that that law was "unambiguous" and made the restitution "mandatory." The court said that it would leave the amount of the restitution up to the lower court.
Judge Carolyn Nichols joined in Dubow's opinion.
In a dissenting opinion, the third judge on the appellate panel, Senior Judge James Colins, said the imposition of additional restitution against DeWeese was unnecessary given the millions he'd lost in state retirement benefits.
"This amounts to de facto double restitution being received by the Commonwealth," Colins wrote.