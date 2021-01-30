Chapman Properties has started clearing land across from Tanger Outlets in South Strabane.
Township supervisors Tuesday approved the preliminary and final subdivision and land development for Phase 1 of the Southport Development, which sits south of Racetrack Road along Tanger Boulevard.
Phase 1 mostly includes grading and stormwater infrastructure work, according to township Manager Brandon Stanick. He said the developer would like to prepare a 7-acre area “to create a shovel-ready site, so they can take to the marketplace.”
The township reached a preliminary agreement with Chapman Properties in 2019, after nearly two years of negotiating. That plan includes splitting the 152-acre site into two zones – with 86 acres to remain a C-3 zone, or commercial/light manufacturing, and 66 acres to fall into a new zoning district R-5, high-density residential with some commercial use.
Another aspect of the agreement was for the township to take over Tanger Boulevard as a public road.
In other action Tuesday, township supervisors heard a preapplication presentation from Sandy Hill Development on the proposed Quarry Estates, a planned residential development at the intersection of Quarry Road and Lakeview Drive.
The 136 acres was a former rock quarry, where mining was completed in the 1970s. Since the parcel is zoned industrial, the company will need to formalize a rezoning application, requesting the township change the zoning to residential (R4), Stanick said. Should that request be granted, the company would then need to submit a master plan for approval, he said.
During his presentation, the company’s president, Gregg Heinemann, said the plan would consist of 250 single-family homes and 64 duplexes, for a total of 314 residential units. The presentation included opportunities for community amenities like pickleball courts, a dog park and walking trails that would connect the neighborhood to the township’s Community Park.
While conversations about the proposal began last year, Stanick said there’s been no formal application from the company yet.