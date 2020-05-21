AVELLA – Arnold Lee Webster shot and killed his girlfriend’s son following heated arguments and shoving matches last year in Webster’s Independence Township home, where he kept an illegal stockpile of firearms, court records allege.
Webster, 65, was arrested in the case Tuesday and also accused of shooting Joshua Ryan Bowland Aug. 28 while he stood beside his mother and his girlfriend ran to a neighbor’s residence with her two young children, the affidavit indicates.
The shooting happened about 8:45 p.m. after Bowland arrived at 156 Camp Ground Road with his girlfriend, April Birtwell, to return a car they had borrowed from his mother, state police stated in the affidavit.
Webster went outside to confront the couple after hearing them argue. Webster then went inside where the arguing continued.
Police said Webster began calling Birtwell degrading names when Bowland stepped in to defend her.
The mother, Josephine F. Bowland, tried to de-escalate the argument, at which time Webster shoved her, charging documents indicate.
Webster then grabbed the victim by the throat and pushed him into a cabinet near where a .45-caliber rifle was stored in a corner, the affidavit says. Webster allegedly grabbed the rifle, chambered a round, telling Joshua Bowland to leave or he would be shot.
The victim called Webster’s bluff, and Webster then shot him once in the chest while the victim was making no threats or advances, police said.
Troopers found Webster on his front porch when they arrived, and Bowland dead on the floor between the kitchen and dining room.
Police said they returned early the next day with a search warrant and found a sawed-off shotgun under a mattress and nine other firearms in Webster’s control.
Webster pleaded guilty to charges of robbery and aggravated assault in 1978, making it illegal for him to possess firearms, police said.
He was sent Tuesday to Washington County jail without bond on charges of homicide, voluntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment, illegal possession of firearms and possessing a prohibited offensive weapon.
Police initially charged Webster with possessing an prohibitive offensive weapon, and withdrew that case in October.
Deputy Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh said prosecutors needed to file all of the charges against Webster in the same document, something the investigation delayed until Tuesday.
He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. May 29 before District Judge Ethan Ward.