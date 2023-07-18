The Washington County Department of Human Services has received a $160,000 grant from the Henry L. Hillman Foundation to support its senior center strategic planning initiative.
The Department of Human Services, in cooperation with the Southwestern Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging, will engage in a strategic planning process with the 12 senior community centers in the county. The goal is to produce a comprehensive revitalization plan to serve as a blueprint for modernizing center activities through new and innovative programs and practices, expanding access and participation among seniors of all ages, and ensuring long-term financial sustainability.
