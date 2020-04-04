The state Department of Human Services on Friday announced the launch of a helpline for those struggling with mental health issues through the COVID-19 crisis.
DHS is partnering with Center for Community Resources (CCR), a regional crisis and call call center in Butler County, to create and staff the line. It can accessed 24/7 at 1-855-284-2494.
“Feelings of fear and anxiety are completely understandable, and the indefinite nature of this pandemic is likely creating more anxiety,” said DHS Secretary Teresa Miller during a web conference on Friday. “It’s OK to feel this way. While we may be or feel more removed from our support networks, it’s important to note that no one is alone during this time. Physical isolation does not mean social isolation.
Miller said the support line will connect callers with trained professionals who can provide help if they or someone they love is struggling with a mental health crisis.
Those staffing the line will be able to refer callers to local support services.
“CCR staff are trained to be accessible, culturally competent and skilled at assisting people with mental illness, intellectual disabilities, co-occurring disorders, other special needs, or someone just looking for a supportive, empathetic person to listen to,” Miller said.
According to Miller, her department is also encouraging the use of telehealth for mental health services in order to help people practice social distancing. Telehealth can be done over telephone or through video conferencing.
Miller also referred those who are struggling with their mental health to other hotlines. These include: the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, 1-800-273-TALK; the suicide prevention hotline for Spanish speakers, 1-888-628-9454; the state’s crisis text line, which can be accessed by texting “PA” to 741-741; Safe2Say, 1-844-723-2729; and the Veteran Crisis Line, 1-800-273-TALK.
