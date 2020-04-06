Department of Health Secretary Rachel Levine signed an order on Sunday that provides directions for maintenance and cleaning for businesses that continue in-person operations.
“Based upon the manner of COVID-19’s spread in the commonwealth and in the world, and its danger to Pennsylvanians, I have determined that the appropriate disease control measure is the direction of building safety measures as outlined in this order to prevent and control the spread of disease,” Levine said in a press release.
According to the release, the order applies to owners of buildings that are at least 50,000 square feet that continue to be used for commercial or industrial purposes. This includes warehouses, manufacturing facilities, commercial offices, airports, grocery stores, colleges, government, hotels and residential buildings with at least 50 units.
Levine’s order says these businesses must clean and disinfect high-traffic areas routinely, ensure they have enough employees to do so effectively and safely, and ensure that the business has a sufficient number of security employees to control access, maintain order and enforce social distancing.