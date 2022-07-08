The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Thursday that all AMI Expeditionary Healthcare COVID-19 community-based testing sites – including in Washington County – will now offer three options for free testing.
The tests include point of care tests, where tests are performed and results are analyzed on-site; the distribution of at-home COVID-19 antigen tests; and the administration of the mid-nasal passage swab PCR testing.
“Testing is the best way to identify the virus and know what steps to take in order to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said Department of Health Acting Secretary and Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson. “We continue to work with partners across the state ensuring the consistent accessibility of COVID-19 testing.”
AMI currently operates a testing location at California University of Pennsylvania from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, through Sept. 9. the location is 7240 Orchard St., California, Pa., 15419.
AMI also operates testing locations in Berks, Blair, Centre, Clarion, Clinton, and Erie counties.
The testing sites are free and open to anyone age 2 and older who feels they need a test, and are given on a first-come, first-serve basis. PCR tests are only available to ages 3 and older.
People do not need to be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested. Patients are encouraged to bring a photo ID, but ID is not required to be tested. Appointments are not necessary, as registration will be completed on-site.
It’s recommended that people who are tested should self-quarantine while they wait for their test results. It is important that even people with no symptoms who have tested positive isolate to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Individuals who live with other people should self-quarantine in a private room and use a private bathroom, if possible.
Others living in the home with the individual awaiting test results should also stay at home.
The department has additional instructions for individuals waiting for a COVID-19 test result. Individuals who test positive via the PCR test will receive a phone call from AMI, while those who test negative will receive an e-mail. Those who receive the antigen point-of care test will receive their results on-site.
Johnson said there are medicines available for most patients if they do test positive for COVID-19.
“Most treatment options must start within five days of initially feeling sick, so be sure to contact your health-care provider immediately to see if any outpatient treatment options are right for you – even if your symptoms are mild,” said Johnson.
Pennsylvanians can also find testing sites in their area on the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Viral Testing Sites locator at www.health.pa.gov.