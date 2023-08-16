The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced Tuesday that 252 schools will receive nearly $7.5 million to provide students with fresh fruit and vegetables.
Brownsville Area Elementary School and Monessen Elementary Center are among the recipients of the grant funding, which is provided through the federal Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP).
Brownsville Elementary will receive $60,768, while Monessen Elementary will receive $25,056. The Southwestern Pennsylvania Human Services Child Learning Center in Monessen will receive $4,176.
Schools receive reimbursement for the cost of making free fresh fruits and vegetables available to students during the day. They must be provided separately from breakfast or lunch, in at least one area of the school.
The FFVP is intended to introduce children to fruits and vegetables and promote good eating habits.
