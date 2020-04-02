The state Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs is easing up on regulations to allow treatment providers to help those with substance use disorder get through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jennifer Smith, secretary of the agency, discussed the changes during a web conference Wednesday, which include increasing the amount of take-home medication that can be prescribed to patients.
“Previously, providers were only able to offer 14 days of a take-home medication from the opioid treatment program. Now, they are allowed up to 28 days,” Smith said. “So, the feds made a change to their regulations, which allowed us to suspend our regulations in order to make that happen.”
Smith added that it will be up to providers to determine whether it is appropriate for a patient to receive 28 days of medication.
She said the change allows support for those who are currently receiving their medication daily.
“It helps mitigate their potential exposure to COVID-19. It also allows facilities to reduce the number of individuals coming in and out of their programs daily, and it gives their staff some flexibility,” Smith said.
According to Smith, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs is also allowing counselors to provide service via telehealth, whether it is video conferencing or a telephone call.
“Although drug and alcohol services are deemed essential at this time ... telehealth gives them some additional flexibility in how those services are delivered,” Smith said.
Smith also acknowledged that the closure of state liquor stores could have an effect on Pennsylvanians who are alcohol dependent. She said the withdrawal symptoms for alcohol-use disorder could be fatal, and that her department is trying to work with providers to reduce the potential for these individuals to be hospitalized.
“Because of the severity of withdrawal symptoms, folks can end up in emergency departments ... To mitigate this, it’s really imperative that individuals and their loved ones realize how to access services in Pennsylvania for someone who is going through alcohol withdrawal,” Smith said.
According to Smith, symptoms can include hallucinations, seizures, and changes in breathing and blood pressure.
She urged anyone who is struggling, or has a loved one who is, to contact the 1-800-662-HELP. The hotline is answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week and will continue to function through the course of the coronavirus crisis.
“By having individuals enter the drug and alcohol treatment system through that hotline, we can make sure they get directly connected to either the treatment providers or other resources that they really need,” Smith said.
In the past week, alcohol-related calls to the hotline decreased by about 20, and detox referrals decreased by a similar amount, she said.
Though she called it a “substantial decline,” Smith said they are not sure what the contributing factors are.
“I think it could be folks don’t really know where to call and how to get help. I think it could be they’re more concerned about physical conditions that they’re experiencing and kind of putting this issue on the back burner. I think it could be that family and friends are a little bit less connected to folks ... We’re going to continue to monitor those statistics,” Smith said.
Thank you for Reading.
