The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement warned dog owners planning to renew or purchase licenses that a fraudulent website is selling dog licenses online.
“The Department of Agriculture works with Pennsylvania’s county treasurers for the sale of dog licenses,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “The best way to ensure that you’re completing an official transaction is to start on licenseyourdogpa.pa.gov.”
Most recently, the department has identified www.padoglicense.online as selling fake Pennsylvania dog licenses and paying search engines to have their scam appear at the top of search results pages for common terms, like “Pennsylvania dog license" or “renew PA dog license.”
A check of the website identified by the Department of Agriculture as fake posted, in answer to the question, When will I get my license tag? a response about fishing and a waterways conservation officer.
The agriculture department asks dog owners that when in doubt to call the county treasurer's office where they live.
The Washington County website for the treasurer's office has a form people can print and fill out, but for lifetime licenses for a microchipped pet or a dog with a tatooed serial number, it must be mailed or brought to the Courthouse Square office building with payment because the lifetime license requires an accompanying document with a veterinarian's signature.
Annual licenses can be purchased through the Washington County treasurer's website by clicking "online payments."
The Greene County website has a link to www.licenseyourdogpa.pa.gov, or owners can come to the treasurer's office, 93 East High St., Waynesburg, to purchase the license.
Throughout the state, all dogs older than three months are required to be be licensed, which helps identify the owners of lost pets. The fees collected through dog licensing are used to fund state dog wardens.
Those who have a concern about a third-party website can contact the PA Attorney General Bureau of Consumer Protection at 1-800-441-2555.