The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is hosting a virtual informal public conference to discuss two major permit modification applications it is reviewing for the bituminous coal mine in Donegal, West Finley and East Finley townships operated by Tunnel Ridge LLC.
It is set for Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m.
The DEP is looking at two major permit modification applications that would add 1,451 acres to the underground and subsidence control plan boundaries for development-only mining, and revise 1,155 acres to the underground and subsidence control plan boundaries to convert development-only mining to longwall mining in Donegal Township.
DEP representatives will provide information on the permit review process, display maps of the existing mining permit boundaries and proposed expansions, discuss the proposed activities and answer questions.
Those who want to participate or have questions should contact Community Relations Coordinator John Repetz at jrepetz@pa.gov. or at 717-705-4904 a minimum of 24 hours in advance. For those who want to watch and listen but do not have a question, access information is available at ahs.dep.pa.gov/CalendarOfEvents.
For the DEP to allow the greatest number of people to participate, comments and questions will be limited to three minutes per person. The DEP is also requesting that organizations designate one spokesperson to present testimony or ask questions on their behalf. The public will not be permitted to perform video demonstrations or screen sharing. The DEP welcomes written comments and supplemental materials submitted in advance of the conference, but will not display materials provided by the public.
Written comments may be submitted until Wednesday, Dec. 21, to Pennsylvania DEP, California District Mining Operations, 25 Technology Drive, Coal Center, PA, 15423, or by email to Bonnie Herbert at bherbert@pa.gov.
