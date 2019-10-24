A J.G. Services Gulf station will be required to clean up soil drenched with gasoline that sent fumes into Charleroi sewer lines and into nearby homes and businesses.
The state Department of Environmental Protection also won’t allow new fuel deliveries to the station at First Street and McKean Avenue until a full review is completed to determine the necessary repairs that need to be completed at the business, DEP spokeswoman Lauren Fraley said.
“While testing shows that the tank and associated lines did not leak, a corroded overflow prevention system malfunctioned causing an unknown amount of fuel to be released into the soil where it mixed with groundwater and migrated into an abandoned sewer lateral,” Fraley said.
One residence was temporarily evacuated after the fumes entered about 40 buildings, beginning last Friday morning.
The DEP went to the scene to help the Charleroi Fire Department vent sewers and to also inspect the gasoline station.
The station can continue to sell gasoline, Fraley said.
A woman who answered the phone at the business Wednesday said no one there was commenting on the problem.