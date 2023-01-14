The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced Thursday that more than $3.7 million has been awarded to southwestern counties for conservation efforts.
The money comes from the DEP’s Growing Greener program, which provides money for waterway and watershed restoration, mine reclamation, and plugging abandoned oil and gas wells.
Two Washington County agencies will benefit from the program. The Western Pennsylvania Conservancy will receive $183,369 for the Buffalo Creek restoration project, and an additional $59,041 for the Brush Run restoration project. The Washington County Watershed Alliance will receive $119,103 for restoration efforts at Chartiers Creek.
The Greene County Conservation District was awarded $454,400 to implement best management practices at Cree Farm, which is meant to reduce pollution of water sources from agricultural activities.
In Fayette County, the Mountain Watershed Association will receive $222,482 for the redesign and redevelopment of the Kalp mine passive treatment system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.