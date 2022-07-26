The state Department of Environmental Protection and EQT Corp. are investigating whether the natural gas producer struck an abandoned gas well last month while drilling in southwestern Greene County.
The incident apparently occurred June 19 when sediment was found in an unidentified property owner’s water supply, and the company reported the situation to the DEP the following day.
The Pittsburgh-based company had been fracking two wells at its Lumber well pad located along Martin Hill Road near New Freeport. Operations were shut down June 22 after the company reported a “possible communication” between its 13H lateral well and an abandoned well near New Freeport, DEP spokeswoman Lauren Fraley said.
“DEP is in the early stages of its investigation into this matter,” Fraley said. “This includes an investigation of several water supply complaints and investigation into gas wells in the area of the Lumber well site.”
The term “communication” indicates a crossover between an active drilling operation and an abandoned well. In a statement, EQT said it is unsure what caused the issue in which water was brought to the surface near the abandoned well, but it is investigating the situation and whether its activity at the Lumber site struck the abandoned well more than a mile away. The company said it was completing operations at the site when the incident occurred.
“A communication is suspected based on initial observations at the abandoned well, but at this time we do not have enough data or evidence to confirm a communication,” the company said. “The investigation into whether and how there may be a relationship between the two is ongoing.”
The Lumber well pad is in Springhill Township, but the affected area where the abandoned well is located is in neighboring Freeport Township. Multiple phone calls to the Freeport Township Municipal Building were not returned.
It was not known how many water sources were affected or where specifically they were located. Fraley did not say whether there are ongoing issues with water quality or if the situation is now resolved. EQT said they are continuing to test water supplies in the area and have not found any additional problems.
“Water sampling and well monitoring have shown no other areas of concern at this time. We are actively monitoring the abandoned well, surveying other wells in the area and sampling private water supplies,” the company said in its statement. “EQT and the PA DEP have been working closely with residents to address concerns and will continue to monitor the situation and share sampling results to help keep them informed.”
EQT said it has “paused” activities the site, and it was unknown when the company would resume work at the well pad.
