The state Department of Environmental Protection has levied civil penalties totaling $427,650 against EQM over sediment and other problems at pipeline projects in Washington, Greene and Westmoreland counties.
EQM has consented to the violations that occurred between 2016 and 2019 that led to spills of drilling mud into Ten Mile and Little Chartiers creeks, DEP spokeswoman Lauren Fraley said.
The order also called for the company to pay an additional $85,000 to conservations districts in the areas, which conducted inspections of the projects.
The inspections determined EQM failed to implement best-management practices for erosion and sediment control and reporting and record-keeping issues, Fraley said.