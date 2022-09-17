The demolition of the building in Monessen that once housed the Valley Independent newspaper is expected to begin next month.
Mayor Ron Mozer said Thursday Westmoreland County is accepting bids on the demolition project until Sept 21. He said Westmoreland County officials indicated that crews would arrive the first week of October to take down the building on Sixth Street.
The building, which has addresses from 123-127 Sixth Street, began to collapse Sept. 4 as a result of the heavy rains over Labor Day weekend.
A condemnation order and an order for immediate destruction were flied last week with the magistrate’s office.
The building has not been occupied for a number of years. It was purchased by Guy Simpson of Monessen about eight months ago. He has said his plan for the building was to put a small business downstairs and some residences upstairs.
Simpson said last week that he planned to work with the city to have the building torn down, then he planned to have the lot cleared and rebuild on it.
“He signed over the building for demolition to occur,” Mozer said. “There will be a lien placed on that property equal to the amount of demolition.”
Sixth Street remains restricted to one lane. The area is blocked off by traffic cones and police tape.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.