Demolition began Thursday at the former Health Mart Discount Center in Monessen. Bricks began to fall from the structure at 500 Donner Ave. on Feb. 9, causing a hazardous situation that resulted in the closure of Fifth Street and prompted Mayor Ron Mozer to make an emergency declaration. The demolition, which is being handled by Wreckcrew Demolition LLC of Saxonburg, is expected to take a number of days to complete. Earlier this week, crews removed caulking from windows where traces of asbestos were found.

