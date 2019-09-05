The Washington County Democratic Committee is looking to fill recent vacancies in several municipalities in Washington County on the Nov. 5 election ballot.
Interested parties must have resided within the respective district since at least Nov. 5, 2018, and must have been a registered Democrat since at least April 21. The following posts are vacant: Donegal Supervisor, four-year term; Hopewell Supervisor, two-year term; Marianna Council (two vacancies), two-year terms; Allenport Tax Collector, two-year term.
To be considered for any of the vacancies, contact Ben Bright, chair of the Washington County Democratic Committee, at 412-722-3011 or email benbright@verizon.net by Sept. 10.