The chairman of the Washington County Democratic Committee has announced his candidacy to become the county controller.
Ben Bright has been chairman of the committee since 2018. He is a manager at the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh, and has been in the gaming industry for 13 years, mostly in supervisory and management roles. Bright believes this experience will help him if he becomes controller.
“The job of county controller, as with all of the row offices, is a management position,” Bright said. “I pride myself on my attention to detail and in my ability to oversee a staff, and in making sure they have the tools needed to succeed.”
The duties of the county controller include processing payroll, audits of row offices and all district justice offices in the county and making financial reports. The current controller, Democrat Michael Namie, has announced he is not seeking reelection after having had the job for the last 20 years.
“Mike has done an outstanding job as controller ,and I intend to build on his accomplishments,” Bright said.
Bright is a 1988 graduate of West Beaver High School. He received a bachelor’s degree in history from Penn State University. An avid sportsman, he and his wife, Kelly, live in Smith Township.