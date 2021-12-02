Washington County’s elections office held the casting of lots Tuesday afternoon, which decided one municipal council race that had been tied.
Democrat Stanley A. Glowaski won the tiebreaker to secure the final seat on Bentleyville Borough Council, defeating Republican Jason A. Cole. Glowaski and Cole were tied with 257 votes for the council seat in the Nov. 2 election and had to draw numbered balls at the elections office Tuesday to determine the winner.
The only other municipal government election that was tied in Washington County was decided without a tiebreaker. Republicans John Frank and Frank Stetar tied for the final seat on California Borough Council with 342 votes. However, Stetar also was a cross-filed candidate for mayor, which he easily won, prompting him to concede the final seat on council to Frank.
The county’s elections board certified the results Nov. 18 and sent them to the state by the Nov. 22 deadline.