Christina DeMarco-Breeden

Photo courtesy of Sarah Smith

Christina DeMarco-Breeden

Lifelong Washington County resident Christina A. DeMarco-Breeden has announced her candidacy for the office of Washington County district attorney and is seeking the Democratic nomination in the May primary.

DeMarco-Breeden currently serves as a deputy district attorney in the Somerset County District Attorney’s Office and operates a private law practice in Washington County. In Somerset County, she is primarily responsible for prosecuting major crimes to include homicide, child abuse, sexual assault and domestic violence while also assisting with the overall administration of the office.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In