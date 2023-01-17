Lifelong Washington County resident Christina A. DeMarco-Breeden has announced her candidacy for the office of Washington County district attorney and is seeking the Democratic nomination in the May primary.
DeMarco-Breeden currently serves as a deputy district attorney in the Somerset County District Attorney’s Office and operates a private law practice in Washington County. In Somerset County, she is primarily responsible for prosecuting major crimes to include homicide, child abuse, sexual assault and domestic violence while also assisting with the overall administration of the office.
Previously, she served as a prosecutor in Greene and Fayette counties and has prosecuted thousands of cases throughout her career. She has tried over 50 cases before juries and has secured convictions in approximately 90% of them. She has put murderers, rapists, child molesters and domestic abusers who prey on the innocent behind bars for decades.
“I have found that prosecuting cases involving victims, especially children, is the most challenging, yet rewarding part of this job,” DeMarco-Breeden said. “None of it would be possible without the bravery of the victims to come forward and the dedication of the police to investigate these heinous crimes. My longstanding positive collaboration with the law enforcement community is why I am able to be successful in this job, and I will be the first to say that they don’t receive nearly enough credit for the job they do. Together, we will continue working to take dangerous criminals off the streets.”
In addition to being a prosecutor, DeMarco-Breeden serves as a court-appointed guardian ad litem and child counsel representing abused and neglected children in juvenile dependency court in Washington County. Through that work, she has seen firsthand how prevalent addiction, domestic violence, mental illness and poverty are in Washington County.
“As district attorney, I plan to do my part to address those issues as they relate to the criminal justice system and be out in the community meeting with citizens,” she said. “My goal is to visit each school in the county and speak to students ranging from kindergarten to high school seniors so they know about our office. I would also invite members of the law enforcement community to join me in those discussions because we want children to know that the police are here to help them.”
If elected, DeMarco-Breeden would be the first woman to hold the office in the county’s history, which is something she sees as both an honor and a major responsibility.
“I am fortunate to have had many positive mentors throughout my career, and I constantly strive to give back in that regard,” DeMarco-Breeden said. “If elected, I will be a tough but compassionate prosecutor because at the end of the day, my job is to seek justice. It is not about being a politician; rather, it’s about serving the public and doing it with dignity and humility every day. I will not just be a figurehead in the office but will carry a caseload and lead by example. I want to surround myself with as much talent as possible and tirelessly work to make our county a safe place to live and raise a family.”
DeMarco-Breeden is originally from Carroll Township and graduated from Ringgold High School in 2004. She continued her education at Temple University, where she was a member of the Division I women’s volleyball team and graduated with high honors in 2008. She received her law degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law in 2012.
She is an active member of the Washington County Bar Association and Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association and has served on various boards. Recently, she was honored by the Zonta Club of Washington County as a Rose Day Award recipient for her work in government. She currently resides in Washington with her husband, Jeff, and their animals.
