Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 53F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Evening light rain followed by a mix of rain and snow showers later at night. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%.