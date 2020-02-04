A Delmont resident and civics teacher is seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler in the 14th Congressional District.
Bill Marx announced his candidacy last week, saying his campaign will be “focused on fighting for the working men and working women in the 14th that the (Trump) administration has ignored and left behind in the economy.
“I feel I have the background as a parent, veteran and union member,” he added, “to understand the struggles and needs of the working community and would be a better representative and a voice for this area in Washington.”
It will be a steep climb, though, for Marx to become the “better representative” he claims he would be. The 14th Congressional District was redrawn in 2018 when the whole Pennsylvania congressional map was reconfigured, and now Republicans enjoy a sizeable advantage in the district because of its demographics, which are older, rural and blue collar. In the 2018 general election, Reschenthaler romped to victory in the 14th with almost 58% of the vote.
Marx teaches U.S. and world history at Taylor Allderdice High School in Squirrel Hill and is a member of Delmont Borough Council. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a military policeman and as an aviator in the U.S. Army. He remains a member of the U.S. Army Reserve and was a military policeman at the U.S. detention facility at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
A graduate of Robert Morris University, he also received a master’s degree from the University of Pittsburgh.
The 14th Congressional District encompasses all of Washington, Greene and Fayette counties, and the western part of Westmoreland County. Pennsylvania’s primary election is set for April 28.