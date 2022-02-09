An elderly Greene County couple killed in a December house fire died of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, Coroner Gene Rush ruled last week.
John Allen Neely, 87, and Shirley Marie Neely, 81, died in the Dec. 17 fire that destroyed their home at 307 Ned Ridge Road in Springhill Township.
Rush ruled their deaths an accident last week after toxicology tests were returned from a laboratory.
The state police fire marshal investigated the blaze, but no information was released at the time of the fire. A phone call to the fire marshal on the cause of the fire was not returned Tuesday.