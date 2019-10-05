The state Department of Corrections reported the death of a 41-year-old man in his cell at SCI Greene on Friday.
Officials said staff of the state prison near Waynesburg were making rounds about 6:15 a.m. when they found Julian Boyer unresponsive. Emergency medical workers arrived and pronounced him dead.
State police will conduct an investigation in line with policy. The Greene County coroner will perform an autopsy.
Boyer was sentenced to life in prison for a second-degree murder conviction. Court records say he provided guns to two other people who planned to carry out a robbery. One of them fatally shot Kenneth Wright, who was described in court records as having a disability and working as a jitney driver, inside of a car.
Boyer had been in state prisons since the following year, and at Greene since 2017.