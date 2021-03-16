The Washington County district attorney’s office is seeking the death penalty against a Coal Center man who’s accused of stabbing his pregnant girlfriend and brutally killing his neighbor in December.
Jason Walsh, first assistant district attorney, cited two aggravating circumstances in his petition to seek the death penalty against Dylan Justin Lesnik, 29, court records indicate.
Walsh accused Lesnik of killing Marshall Y. Craig under circumstances involving torture and while committing a felony, he stated in the petition presented Monday before President Judge John F. DiSalle.
Lesnik faces accusations he tried to stab Cassie King Dec. 14 in his apartment at 135 Spring St. before cutting off part of her ear and slicing a vein in her neck while she was nine weeks pregnant. King and her unborn child survived the attack.
The prosecution said he returned the next day, became angry that his residence had been searched by police and went next door and stabbed Craig to death. Lesnik allegedly continued to stab Craig after he died and also stole his banking card and vehicle.
Lesnik is being held without bond in Washington County jail on a string of charges including homicide and attempted homicide.