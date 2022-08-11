The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has determined that a 3-month-old Peters Township boy who died after being left in an unattended vehicle for several hours in June died of hyperthermia.
Kayden Nguyen was left in his father’s minivan for several hours on June 16 in the 300 block of Fort Couch Road, Upper St. Clair. Temperatures reached the low 90s that day.
Nguyen was found unresponsive at about 5 p.m. and declared dead about 30 minutes later.
The medical examiner ruled his death an accident in a report issued Tuesday.
Allegheny County Police continue to investigate the incident.
“The investigation is still open and we are working with the district attorney’s office regarding this matter,” said county police Sgt. Todd Dolfi in an email Wednesday.
