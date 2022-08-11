news1.JPG

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has determined that a 3-month-old Peters Township boy who died after being left in an unattended vehicle for several hours in June died of hyperthermia.

Kayden Nguyen was left in his father’s minivan for several hours on June 16 in the 300 block of Fort Couch Road, Upper St. Clair. Temperatures reached the low 90s that day.

