Opioid Crisis Xylazine Pennsylvania

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks before President Joe Biden at the Finishing Trades Institute, March 9 in Philadelphia. Shapiro said Tuesday that he is classifying a veterinary tranquilizer, xylazine, as a controlled substance now that it has been showing up in illicit drugs used by humans and contributing to a growing number of overdose deaths in Pennsylvania.

Xylazine, a deadly drug making its way across the country and prevalent in Philadelphia, is now showing up in Washington and Fayette counties.

“It’s here. We don’t know the prevalence, and it’s not consistent as far as where it’s popping up or where we’re seeing it, but it’s here,” said Cheryl Andrews, executive director of Washington Drug & Alcohol Commission.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In