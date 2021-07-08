For parents in Pennsylvania considering the difficult decision of holding their children back a year due to learning disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic, the deadline is approaching.
Under a new state law, parents have until July 15 to decide whether or not their children will move on to the next grade level for the 2021-22 school year.
The bill was unanimously supported by the General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf.
According to the new law, parents of students in grades K-12 who are under the age of 18 have the authority to make the decision. Students 18 and older also can choose to repeat a year.
“The pandemic presented challenges for all of us, including our children. Some kids struggled with online learning and would really benefit from being able to repeat a grade,” said state Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Carroll Township. “I co-sponsored the legislation that gives parents the power to decide if the additional year of education is best for their children because parents need to have a seat at the table. We must all work together to best prepare the next generation.”
In other years, the decision to hold a student back is made solely by the student’s principal and educators after having conversations with parents.
The bill only applies to the 2021-22 school year.
The state Department of Education posted a form that parents must fill out and return to their school district. The July 15 deadline gives school districts enough time to plan for changes in class sizes for the new school year. The PDE also provides guidance and a “frequently asked questions” page for parents.
Dr. Laura Jacob, superintendent of California Area School District, suggests parents who are considering holding their child back talk with the building level principal regarding academic progress and options, including tutoring and summer school classes offered by schools to supplement learning gaps.
While there can be benefits for students who repeat a grade, Jacob noted that retention can impact the social and emotional well-being of children.
“As they get older, that type of transition gets more and more challenging. If it’s educationally in the best interest of the child, then the family and school should work together to make it an easier transition,” said Jacob.
The form is on the PDE’s website at www.education.pa.gov.