More than a dozen state parks and forests across Pennsylvania – including Ohiopyle in Fayette County – have been experiencing “extreme overcrowding” on weekends recently, with more people expected to visit over Memorial Day.
The state Department of Conversation and Natural Resources issued the advisory Thursday for the 14 parks and two state forests that have been particularly busy this year, while suggesting other places for people to visit over the three-day holiday weekend.
“The extraordinary number of people is causing these places to turn away visitors,” the DCNR wrote in a press release.
While Ohiopyle is on the DCNR’s overcrowding list, park Operations Manager Ken Bisbee isn’t too worried about the potential rush of more visitors.
“We know Ohiopyle is a very special place. People want to come here,” Bisbee said. “We’re expecting a crowd like always.”
He’s excited for this holiday weekend and thinks the situation will be similar to last year when crowds flocked to state parks across Pennsylvania in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bisbee said one improvement this time around is the vast amount of parking available in Ohiopyle’s paved lots, many of which were closed last year while Route 381 was under construction. Bisbee’s only request is that people don’t park over curbs on the grass, which could impact the soil and tree roots.
“It’s been an interesting spring because we were kind of wondering if the increased attendance we experienced in 2020 would continue in 2021, and it appears to be doing so,” Bisbee said of the strong attendance figures last year. “We had a nice increase in visitors over weekends (this spring), so we’re anticipating a pretty busy summer.”
Most importantly, though, is the resumption of programs, including several that will be held Saturday, Sunday and Monday. A listing of all events and times can be found on the DCNR’s website at http://events.dcnr.pa.gov.
“Last year it was very, very limited. I don’t think we did any programs for a while,” Bisbee said. “It’s nice to get back in person and see people’s faces and interpret some of the resources they’ve been enjoying. We’re trying to put together some things for people to attend and have some nice programs.”
There are no programs planned this weekend at Ryerson Station State Park in Greene County, and the pool and splash zone remain closed while under construction. But park officials there said the campgrounds are sold out, so they’re anticipating a strong weekend filled with visitors hiking on the various trails in the park.
Weather will also play a factor in the number of visitors, and the weekend is expected to offer a mixed bag. While temperatures are forecast to be cooler Saturday and Sunday with some scattered showers, Monday is expected to be in the low 70s with no rain, according to the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh.
“Weather is so variable in the spring. If we have a nice holiday weekend, it could be the biggest weekend of our entire year,” Bisbee said.
“Monday is going to be a busy day, I’m sure,” he added.
In addition to Ohiopyle, DCNR issued capacity advisories for state parks at Beltzville, Codorus, French Creek, Hickory Run, Keystone, Kinzua Bridge, Marsh Creek, Neshaminy, Nockamixon, Presque Isle, Ricketts Glen, Tyler and Washington Crossing, along with Seven Tubs Recreation Area in Pinchot State Forest and Rock Run in Loyalsock State Forest.