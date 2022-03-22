The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is awarding a $631,000 grant to Peters Township for the planned aquatic center.
DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn joined elected officials under a pavilion overlooking the site of the project at Rolling Hills Park to announce the grant at a press conference Monday afternoon.
The event featured mock-ups of what the aquatic center will look like when completed, which included a pool, two large slides and locker rooms.
In December, Peters Township council accepted a $2 million grant for the aquatic center from the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.
Council voted at a March meeting to file an application for the next round of DCNR funding, as well.
The aquatic center is expected to cost about $10 million.
At Monday’s press conference, Dunn said DCNR’s goal is to have every Pennsylvanian within 10 minutes of a walkable park.
“That’s a very lofty goal, but it’s actually achievable. We’ve mapped it out, and we’ve got a long way to go in Pennsylvania,” Dunn said.
While the aquatic center will offer recreation and a spot to keep cool in the summer, Dunn said it could also be a boon to local property owners when it’s finished.
“A facility like this will enhance property values. It will pay back in droves to the economy of this region,” Dunn said. “You’ll see real estate advertising this area about how close it is to the aquatic center. It’ll be the first bullet in the ad for a house that may go on sale around here.”
Dunn was joined by both state Sen. Devlin Robinson and state Rep. Natalie Mihalek, who helped procure the grant.
Robinson agreed that that the aquatic center is going to be a major draw for Peters Township.
“Families will come from all around to enjoy the summer days and start building memories,” Robinson said.
Mihalek gave credit to Peters Township officials who have been working on the aquatic center project.
“It’s really due to the leadership within the township. Both from council and from the leadership in the management office there who really had the vision for this community improvement,” Mihalek said.