The state Department of Community and Economic Development has launched a business directory to connect organizations to manufactures of COVID-19 supplies.

The Business to Business Interchange Directory is designed to link products to the marketplace without a middleman, the DCED announced.

"The creation of the B2B Interchange Directory reflects our commitment to responding to the needs of Pennsylvania’s businesses in a streamlined, easily accessible manner," DCED Sec. Dennis Davin stated.

For more information visit: dced.pa.gov/pennsylvania-covid-19-ppe-supplies-business-2-business-b2b-interchange-directory

