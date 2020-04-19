The state Department of Community and Economic Development has launched a business directory to connect organizations to manufactures of COVID-19 supplies.
The Business to Business Interchange Directory is designed to link products to the marketplace without a middleman, the DCED announced.
"The creation of the B2B Interchange Directory reflects our commitment to responding to the needs of Pennsylvania’s businesses in a streamlined, easily accessible manner," DCED Sec. Dennis Davin stated.
For more information visit: dced.pa.gov/pennsylvania-covid-19-ppe-supplies-business-2-business-b2b-interchange-directory