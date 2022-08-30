DONORA – Neil Weaver, acting secretary for the state Department of Community and Economic Development, got a firsthand look Monday at some investments made in the commonwealth’s manufacturing industry in the Mon Valley.

“The governor is very interested in the investments that we’ve made over the past 7 1/2 years, making sure that we know where that money went, making sure that we’re seeing what the results were,” Weaver said. “The results out here in Southwestern Pennsylvania are awesome. These kind of projects are exactly what we’ve been looking at doing and have refunded over the past 7 1/2 years.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In